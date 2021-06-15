Tuesday, June 15, 2021 4:50 pm
Komets ticket details
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Komets season-ticket holders will have a special two-day window to purchase tickets to all three potential home games for the Western Conference Finals against the Allen Americans. That window is Wednesday and Thursday. The Memorial Coliseum box office will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the general public and go on sale Friday for the first home game, to be played Monday.
