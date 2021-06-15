The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, June 15, 2021

    Komets ticket details

    JOURNAL GAZETTE

    Komets season-ticket holders will have a special two-day window to purchase tickets to all three potential home games for the Western Conference Finals against the Allen Americans. That window is Wednesday and Thursday. The Memorial Coliseum box office will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the general public and go on sale Friday for the first home game, to be played Monday.

