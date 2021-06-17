Delving into some K's vs. Allen stats

The Komets' schedule has been grueling. Between May 28 and Monday's 4-3 series-clinching victory over the Wichita Thunder, a span of 18 days, they played 11 games in four cities. And only three of those games were at Memorial Coliseum.

So one has to wonder about fatigue as the Komets head to Allen, Texas, for the best-of-5 Western Conference Finals against the Allen Americans that start 8 p.m. Friday.

The series could see potentially five games in six days. And the Komets will have to spend part of their off day, Sunday, driving 975 miles back to Fort Wayne amid the 2-3 formatted series. Smartly, the Komets decided to fly goaltender Dylan Ferguson, to get him some extra rest.

Allen's coach, Steve Martinson, who couldn't be reached for comment about the series, has won 10 playoff championships dating back to 1996. Martinson has won 3 of 4 series and 16 of 22 playoff games against Fort Wayne, but his Rockford team squandered a 3-1 lead and lost in 2005 to the Komets. Fort Wayne's coach, Ben Boudreau, has coached in only one playoff series as the boss. But going into this series, he has three players, Zach Pochiro, Nick Boka and Justin Kapelmaster, who played in Allen over the last three seasons. So he may have some extra insight into the Allen tendencies.

Wondering about Allen's goalies? They've got Jake Paterson and C.J. Motte. Against the Komets, Paterson was 3-1-1 with a .916 save percentage in 2015-16 for Toledo and 4-1-0 with a .925 SP in 2016-17. Motte was in net for the Quad City Mallards in the 2017 playoffs, going 1-2 with a .921 SP. In that regular season, he was 3-3-0 with a .913 SP. In 2017-18, he was 1-2-0, with a .921 SP.

This is an interesting nugget: The teams that make the Kelly Cup Finals have the option to play a best-of-7 series if they both agree and can make it work.

