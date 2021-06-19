Early onslaught costs K's in 5-2 loss to open series

The Allen Americans pounced on seemingly every mistake the Komets made Friday night, and there were several of them, particularly in the defensive end in the first period, at the Allen Event Center.

Consequently, the Americans won the opening game of the Western Conference Finals 5-2 in Allen, Texas, paced by Corey Mackin’s two goals and an assist.

“I’ll give (the Americans) credit. That team was motivated and ready to play,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “And I thought our heads were still in the last series because (Allen) won a lot of puck battles and our compete level wasn't high enough. Simply put, they were better than us tonight.”

Dylan Ferguson stopped 37 of 42 shots for the Komets, the third seed in the conference, including myriad saves from point-blank range after his team went down 5-2 early in the second period. For top-seeded Allen, C.J. Motte stopped 24 of 26 shots and improved to 2-4 against Fort Wayne in the playoffs, including his five-game loss with Quad City in 2017.

Motte was bested only by shots from Randy Gazzola and Justin Vaive on Friday.

“It’s kind of hard to point to particulars right now,” Komets captain A.J. Jenks said. “But it’s a long series and we came here to steal one, and we definitely still have an opportunity to do that, so that’s what our focus is on.”

Game 2 of the best-of-5 series is 8 p.m. today at the Allen Event Center, where an announced crowd of 2,216 was on hand.

“One of the biggest things is we're going to have to go through video and reassess,” Boudreau said. “I don’t want to make any kneejerk reactions after a game. But when you lose something like that, you're going to go over every plan that you had in your head and see what works and see what doesn’t, and try to come up with a better plan for sure.”

The series will move back to Fort Wayne for Game 3 on Monday and, if necessary, Games 4 and 5 would also be at Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Americans have won 10 straight games, including a first-round sweep of the Utah Grizzlies. The Komets needed the maximum five games to oust the Wichita Thunder on Matthew Boudens’ overtime goal Monday at the Coliseum.

The Komets’ first great chance to score Friday came 4:28 into the first period, when Stephen Harper’s shot from the right circle got just underneath Motte before Allen’s Sam Ruopp cleared the crease of the puck.

Allen didn’t waver and scored the game’s first three goals.

“They outplayed us in the first (period), for sure,” Jenks said. “They were coming as us hard and they got the bounces, too, so they had a strong start for sure.”

Josh Lammon opened the scoring at 6:35, after teammate Samuel Laberge intercepted a Blake Siebenaler clearing attempt at the Fort Wayne blue line. On its next shot, Allen took a 2-0 lead; Scott Conway slithered his way through the defense before snapping a 20-foot shot past Ferguson at 7:21.

On just its 11th shot, Allen took a 3-0 lead when Mackin skated out of the corner unfettered and flicked a shot high on Ferguson at 11:46. The goal came just after a 10-minute delay to fix the partition that holds the glass up.

Fort Wayne’s Gazzola cut off the bleeding at 12:18 by wristing a shot from the blue line past Motte. And Vaive added another goal for Fort Wayne at 17:16, barreling his way through a crowd to shove a rebound past Motte.

The Komets then got into penalty trouble and Allen’s Mackin scored during a 5-on-3 advantage, with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle at 18:35, as Nick Boka (roughing) and Anthony Petruzzelli (slashing) sat in the penalty box.

The Americans again capitalized on a Fort Wayne mistake, stealing the puck at the Komets' blue line and getting a Spencer Asuchak goal at the end of a 2-on-1 rush for a 5-2 lead 1:49 into the second period, shortly before Ferguson thwarted Mackin at the end of a 2-on-0 rush.

Motte foiled a comeback attempt, stopping Anthony Nellis on a shot from just outside the crease 8:25 into a third period that had multiple fracases as tempers flared.

Fort Wayne was scoreless on four power plays. Allen was 1 for 6, 1 for 2 on 5-on-3 power plays.

“I don’t think we’re going to have to change a whole lot,” Jenks said. “But I do think some adjustments will be necessary. I think we’ll come out refreshed (Saturday) and be ready to go, be ready to compete.”

The Komets and Americans met in the playoffs once before, in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, and Allen won 4-1 in the best-of-7 series, aided by winning the first two games at the Coliseum. Late Komets broadcaster Bob Chase’s final game behind the mic was Game 2.

The only other time the Komets went to the conference finals, in 2018, they lost in overtime of Game 7 to the Colorado Eagles.

Notes: The referees were Andrew Wilk and Sean MacFarlane. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski, Zach Pochiro, Jackson Leef, Marcus McIvor (groin) and goalie Robbie Beydoun (knee). … Allen scratched Steve Owre, Dyson Stevenson, Darian Skeoch, Chris Myllari and goalie Jake Paterson. … Greenville won 5-2 at home to tie the Eastern Conference Finals with South Carolina at one game apiece. … Allen coach Steve Martinson renewed his contract with Allen.

