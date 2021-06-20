Cooper's OT goal cements 'pretty special' K's victory

The Komets have been playing hockey for 69 seasons, much longer than any other team in the ECHL. And in that time, they haven't had too many victories as unlikely as the one they delivered Saturday night in Allen, Texas.

Rookie Oliver Cooper's overtime goal, on a shot from between the circles after the Allen Americans' Sam Ruopp sent an errant pass from behind his net, cemented a 5-4 victory for the Komets in front of 2,530 fans at the Allen Event Center.

That completed a comeback from three goals down in the third period.

The best-of-5 Western Conference Finals are tied at 1 with Games 3 and 4 at Memorial Coliseum on Monday and Tuesday. A Game 5, if necessary, would be there Wednesday.

Oh, the difference a few minutes can make.

“It was unbelievable. It's hard to even explain how I'm feeling. That was an exciting game. It was an emotional roller-coaster,” said Cooper, who also scored early in regulation time with a one-timer in front, set up by a no-look pass from Jackson Leef.

“To pull that one off, it was an incredible team win and everybody chipped in. From top to bottom, it was pretty special to be a part of and it's not something I'm going to forget for a long time.”

In three games since being inserted into the Fort Wayne playoff lineup, Cooper, who played last season at the University of New Brunswick, has three goals and a plus-5 rating. His winner came 3:07 into overtime.

“We never lost hope,” Cooper said. “We believed the whole time that we could come back from anything. I mean, this is just building our confidence moving forward.”

Despite dominating large stretches of the game, the Komets were down 4-1 in the third period before Alan Lyszczarczyk got the rally going by scoring off the rebound of an Anthony Nellis shot 7:56 into the third period.

Leef, a Fort Wayne native playing his first game of the postseason, then capitalized on a Matt Murphy up-ice rush by scoring from the left circle at 15:48.

And Brandon Hawkins' blistering slapshot from the left circle, with Ruopp in the penalty box for hooking, tied it at 16:42.

The Komets power play, which was the ECHL's best during the regular season at 25.9% efficiency, had been 0 for 10 in the series and 2 for 26 in the playoffs before Hawkins' goal. The Komets finished the night 1 for 6 on power plays and the Americans were 0 for 7.

Komets goaltender Justin Kapelmaster stopped all eight shots he faced after replacing Dylan Ferguson for the start of the third period. Ferguson, who had played all of the playoffs to that point, stopped 21 of 25 shots.

Allen's Jake Paterson, who came in off eight days of rest, stopped 40 of 45 shots, including myriad blocks of shots from point-blank range as the Americans built their early lead.

“I'll say this, we've got an unbelievable group of guys and there's just a belief that, no matter what happens, we're going to give it our best. And that's what we talked about, just playing all the way to the end and, 'Who knows what's going to happen?'” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, whose team had a bevy of third-period comebacks during the regular season, winning six and salvaging points in eight of the 22 games they trailed at the second intermission.

“We found a way, we dug deep, same thing," Boudreau continued. "We just kept going and going and found a way to break through, which was great.”

This is the Komets' third trip to the conference finals since joining the ECHL in 2012. They lost a 4-1 best-of-7 series to Allen in 2016, when the Americans stole the first two games at the Coliseum, and the Komets lost in overtime of Game 7 to the Colorado Eagles in 2018. The Americans and Eagles followed those series by winning the Kelly Cup.

The South Carolina Stingrays lead the Eastern Conference Finals 2-1 over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Komets, the third seed in the Western Conference, were walloped 5-2 in the opener of this series by the top-seeded Americans on Friday, when Allen's Corey Mackin had two goals and an assist. Fort Wayne's goals came from Randy Gazzola and Justin Vaive.

Boudreau made big changes to his lineup for Game 2, sitting Stephen Harper, Marco Roy and Olivier Galipeau in favor of Leef, Shawn Szydlowski and Marcus McIvor, though it wasn't known how much injuries played a part in those decisions.

Szydlowski had an assist and five shots on goal Saturday.

Leef and McIvor hadn't played in the first round, a five-game upset of the Wichita Thunder capped by a Matthew Boudens overtime goal, and the fresh legs were certainly needed for the Komets. Saturday's game was their 13th in the span of 23 days, encompassing five cities and four states, with only three games at the Coliseum.

The Komets dominated the early play and had 10 of the first 11 shots on goal, forcing Paterson to stop attempts by Lyszczarczyk, Hawkins and Blake Siebenaler from point-blank range, and Allen opened the scoring on its second shot – a Samuel Laberge shot that caromed off the stick of Fort Wayne's Nick Boka and slid underneath Ferguson 11:29 into the first period.

Fort Wayne continued to get chances, including a Vaive breakaway that was thwarted by Paterson, and Cooper tied it at 15:36.

It took the Americans only 2:01 to regain their lead, Scott Conway scoring at the end of a 2-on-1 rush, and Fort Wayne went into the intermission down despite an 18-9 shot advantage.

The Americans took a 3-1 lead when Brett Neumann, as he was falling to the ice, flicked a 25-foot backhand shot past Ferguson 2:57 into the second period. It looked as if Allen's Zane Franklin had scored another one, but video review revealed the puck didn't fully cross the goal line at 6:14.

The boost didn't help the Komets' luck immediately. Lax defense by Allen set up Siebenaler at the end of an odd-man rush, but he was foiled by Paterson at 13:45. And Mackin gave his team a 4-1 lead at 19:29, despite it being outshot 30-25 at that point, after Fort Wayne's Murphy coughed up the puck next to his own net.

“I think we're battle-tested, for sure,” Boudreau said. “When you look up our record when we've been behind, that's the adversity that you go through during the year, it prepares you for situations like this.

"I give credit to our veteran group, all of our leaders; I thought they were instrumental in helping some of the first-year guys along in situations like this, just making sure they stay in the moment and don't get too high, don't get too low, don't give up. You've got to give everything you've got until the final buzzer, which is what we did and we ended up coming out successful.”

Notes: The Komets' Defenseman of the Year, Boka, was injured late in the second period on a hit from Laberge. Boka returned in the third period. … The Komets also played without Zach Pochiro and goalie Robbie Beydoun. … The referees were Jacob Rekucki and Sean MacFarlane. … Allen scratched Steve Owre, Dyson Stevenson, Darian Skeoch, Chris Myllari and goalie C.J. Motte, who stopped 24 of 26 shots in Game 1. ... Paterson's backup was Francis Marotte.

