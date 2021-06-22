K's win in OT, headed to Kelly Cup Finals

Alan Lyszczarczyk’s goal, after a deft no-look pass from Shawn Szydlowski, has sent the Komets into the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time.

The overtime goal cemented a come-from-behind 3-2 victory Tuesday over the Allen Americans, the top-seeded team in the Western Conference, which dropped the series 3-1 to third-seeded Fort Wayne.

Matthew Boudens’ goal tied it in the third period. The Komets are 3-0 in overtime games in the playoffs and captured the Bruce Taylor Trophy as Western Conference champions.

A crowd of 3,908 was on hand at Memorial Coliseum.

The South Carolina Stingrays awaited the winner of this series, after they ousted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-1 in a series that ended Monday. Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals will be Friday in North Charleston, South Carolina, and the best-of-5 series will have a 2-3 format.

The Komets have played 15 games in a span of 26 days, encompassing five cities and four states, with only five at the Coliseum.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 21 shots for the Komets. Allen’s C.J. Motte thwarted 37.

A bizarre penalty set up Allen for the game’s first goal. Ferguson was behind his net and flicked the puck, but it hit teammate Mathieu Brodeur and landed in his glove. With Allen players behind and in front of him, Ferguson didn’t drop the puck and got a penalty for delay of game. On the ensuing power play, Scott Conway scored with a wicked wrist from the left circle at 12:03.

Allen, which had the second-best power play in the regular season at 20.5%, just behind Fort Wayne’s 25.9%, came into Tuesday 3 for 29 in the playoffs and 2 for 11 in the series.

On Monday, Allen was 1 for 3 and Fort Wayne 0 for 2.

Fort Wayne got another delay-of-game penalty at 17:44, when Brodeur shot the puck into the stands, and Ferguson followed with a bevy of saves, while Motte also had to come up big and foil Anthony Petruzzelli on a short-handed breakaway rush.

The Komets continued to get a slew of offensive chances, including a blistering Anthony Nellis shot from between the circles 10:24 into the second period that Motte blocked. Nellis was unwinding for a shot during a power play at 12:28 and was cross-checked from behind by Spencer Asuchak. No penalty was called and it set up Allen’s Corey Mackin to score a short-handed goal, on a 12-foot backhand shot, at 13:01.

Fort Wayne’s Stephen Harper answered at 16:36 by backhanding the rebound of a Shawn Szydlowski blue-line shot enough that it barely crossed the goal line.

There was a large melee at the end of the second period, set off when Fort Wayne’s Nick Boka checked Sam Ruopp, and then Asuchak decked Boka in response.

There was even more physical intensity in the third period, right about the time Allen defenseman Ben Carroll preserved the score by blocking a 50-foot Brodeur shot as Motte was caught playing the puck way out of the net. Motte made a big stop at 7:25, with his mask, stopping a Boka blue-line shot. Motte foiled Boka again, on a wraparound attempt, at 9:39.

The Komets tied it at 15:50, when Brandon Hawkins backhanded a pass from the boards and Boudens chipped a knuckling puck over Motte.

Notes: The referees were Andrew Wilk and Andrew Bruggeman. … Referee Sean MacFarlane won the Ryan Birmingham Award for contributions and dedication to the league officiating staff. It was voted on by on-ice officials and is named after a linesman who died in a 2007 automobile accident. … Taylor was the founding father of the West Coast Hockey League, which was absorbed by the ECHL in 2003. … The Komets played without Robbie Beydoun, Zach Pochiro, Marco Roy, Morgan Adams-Moisan and Olivier Galipeau. … Allen scratched Francis Marotte, Philip Beaulieu, Steven Owre, Darian Skeoch and Sameul Laberge.

