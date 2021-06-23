From Stingrays' perspective: 3-0-0 record against K's unimportant

South Carolina Stingrays coach Ryan Blair is 3-0-0 against Fort Wayne, thanks to a three-game set in March at North Charleston, South Carolina, where Fort Wayne was outscored 12-4.

Does it mean anything now as the teams ready for the best-of-5 Kelly Cup Finals? According to both teams, nah.

“To be honest, I don’t think it’s overly relevant,” Blair said. “It’s the postseason, it’s a whole new season and a different time of year. You see different things coming from the same player. Obviously, we’ve got to focus on our group and what our group is doing right now, and focus on Fort Wayne and what they’re doing right now.

“Both teams are playing good hockey and that’s the reason they’re both in the Kelly Cup Finals. I think it’s a matter of what both teams are doing as of late and less about our three-game set back in March.”

It’s worth noting that goaltender Alex Dubeau, who won the first two games against Fort Wayne, stopping 75 of 77 shots, was left off the Stingrays’ playoff roster. They’ve been playing with Hunter Shepard, who stopped 32 of 34 shots in the 5-2 victory over Fort Wayne on March 21.

In the playoffs, Shepard is 6-3 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage, as the Stingrays upset the Florida Everblades, the ECHL’s regular-season champions, in five games and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, in four. Shepard’s backup is Jake Kupsky.

For Fort Wayne, Dylan Ferguson has gone 5-3 in the postseason with a 3.01 GAA, a .902 SP and a shutout, getting a little Game 2 help from Justin Kapelmaster, in upsets of the Allen Americans, the Western Conference’s top seed, in four games and the second-seeded Wichita Thunder in five. Neither Ferguson nor Kapelmaster faced South Carolina this season.

“I look at the three games that we lost down in South Carolina and I thought we deserved a better fate,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “I thought Alex Dubeau stole two of those games. But they've got Hunter Shepard playing extremely well right now, and we're going to have to find a way to get to their goalie, screen him. You don't face a goalie that's not extremely talented in these rounds of the playoffs.”

The Komets are led in scoring by Anthony Nellis’ five goals and nine points and Stephen Harper’s two goals and nine points. South Carolina’s Matthew Weis, who played six games with Fort Wayne in 2018-19, has three goals and nine points.

“Yeah, he's been great, he's turned it on here in the playoffs and figured it out here down the stretch,” Blair said. “He's playing good hockey right now and he's been pretty solid on both sides of the puck.”

The Stingrays also have former Komets defensemen Max Gottlieb and Chase Stewart, who were here last season, though Stewart has played only once in the postseason.

The Komets and Stingrays had only one player who made the First or Second Team All-League rosters: South Carolina forward Cole Ully, on the second team.

The coaches have only three seasons of pro head-coaching experience between them, two for the 36-year-old Boudreau (though the 2020 playoffs were canceled because of the pandemic) and one for Blair, 35. Boudreau finished third in Coach of the Year voting this season.

The first two games of the series will be at the Stingrays’ 550-seat practice arena, the Carolina Ice Palace, on Friday and Sunday before moving to Memorial Coliseum for potentially three games starting Wednesday.

“Obviously we'd like to take care of business and do our part and give ourselves a chance by winning both at home and then see what we can do in Fort Wayne,” Blair said. “But at the end of the day, our backs were against the wall against Florida and we won two in a row on the road (to finish that series), so I think it's just more about focusing on our game and focusing on our group and just taking it one period at a time, one shift at a time. That’s been our mindset throughout the playoffs.”

Notes: Season ticket holders will have a one-day exclusive period Thursday to purchase Kelly Cup Finals tickets starting at 10 a.m. at the Coliseum. Tickets for the general public, for Games 3-5 of the series, will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

jcohn@jg.net