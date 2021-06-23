Nuggets, oddities as K's head to Kelly Cup Finals

Let’s whet your palate for the Kelly Cup Finals, between the Komets and South Carolina Stingrays, with some nuggets about the series and some oddities.

The teams met for a three-game set during the regular season – South Carolina won 2-1, 5-1 and 5-2 – but Games 1 and 2 of this best-of-5 series, Friday and Sunday, will be at its practice arena, the Carolina Ice Palace, because the North Charleston Coliseum is booked with filming of the HBO show “The Righteous Gemstones.” (Great show, by the way.)

In the first round, Wichita’s home games were also at a practice rink and the Komets stole a game there. While the Carolina Ice Palace doesn’t have Olympic-sized ice, it does have a small fan capacity of 550, glass that is too short in some areas and could lead to more delay-of-game calls than usual, and a ceiling low enough that the puck will hit it. (Note: Only one delay of game has been called in the four games at the Carolina Ice Palace, and it went against the Stingrays).

The series will return to Memorial Coliseum for Game 3 on Wednesday.

-- Fort Wayne is the higher-seeded team; it was 29-17-5 (.618 winning percentage) in the regular season, and the Stingrays, the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, were 34-23-13 (.579). The Stingrays beat regular-season champion Florida 3-2 and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, seeded second in the Eastern Conference, 3-1. The Komets, seeded third in the Western Conference, beat second-seeded Wichita 3-2 and top-seeded Allen 3-1.

-- South Carolina’s roster includes former Komets players Chase Stewart, Max Gottlieb and Matthew Weis, who has three goals and nine points and is tied with Fort Wayne’s Anthony Nellis for the playoff-scoring lead (Nellis has five goals, nine points).

-- Rick Vaive, father of the Komets’ Justin Vaive, was the original coach of the Stingrays, 1993-1998, and he won a championship in 1997.

-- The coaches in this series, Fort Wayne’s Ben Boudreau and South Carolina’s Ryan Blair, have a combined three seasons of head-coaching experience in the pro ranks.

-- Komets co-owner Scott Sproat has missed some big goals – including Dustin Virag’s Cup-winner in 2003, Justin Hodgman’s Cup-winner in 2008 (maybe the greatest goal in team history), and Alan Lyszczarczyk’s overtime winner Tuesday – because he was in the restroom.

-- The Komets are 4-0 in the postseason with Jensen Snyder singing the national anthem, 0-1 without.

