Boudreaus make ECHL history, other nuggets

Komets coach Ben Boudreau and his father, Bruce, are now the first father-son duo to reach the Kelly Cup Finals. Bruce, a former player and coach of the Komets, led Mississippi to the 1999 Kelly Cup championship.

Here are some other nuggets as we ready for Game 1 between the Komets and South Carolina Stingrays at North Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday:

Game 1 will be the Komets' 16th game in 29 days, covering five states, with only five games having been played at Memorial Coliseum (where they're 4-1). In that span, the Komets have travelled 7,565 miles (3,835 by bus, 3,730 by airplane). How much distance is that? They could have traveled to the North Pole and back -- you know, like Superman II -- and still have had enough mileage left over to make one more trip to Wheeling, West Virginia, to say hello.

South Carolina's Ryan Blair is the fifth rookie coach to reach the Kelly Cup Finals. Bear in mind, though, Boudreau didn't get a chance to go to the playoffs in his first season because of the pandemic.

South Carolina is after its fourth Kelly Cup. That would be a record. The Stingrays and the Alaska Aces, no longer in existence, have three each. The Komets have nine championships in their 69 seasons of play, but they hadn't been to a finals since joining the league in 2012.

Fort Wayne and South Carolina have combined to play four of the five games in the playoffs that have gone to overtime. Fort Wayne is 3-0 in overtime. South Carolina is 1-0.

The Komets are an affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. The Stingrays are with the Washington Capitals.

No one in the series has won a Kelly Cup. The Komets' A.J. Jenks and Randy Gazzola were with the Toledo Walleye when it lost the 2019 finals to Newfoundland. South Carolina's Caleb Herbert lost to Allen in 2015 and Andrew Cherniwchan lost to Colorado in 2017. South Carolina assistant coach Brenden Kotyk played for Toledo in the 2019 finals, too.

