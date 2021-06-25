Hawkins' hat trick leads K's to victory in Finals opener

Brandon Hawkins was one of the ECHL’s most formidable shooters during the regular season, totaling 23 goals in just 37 games. Five times, he scored at least two goals.

But he had been held reasonably in check through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Hawkins got his first multi-goal game of the postseason, totaling three and leading the Komets to a 7-2 victory Friday over the South Carolina Stingrays in the opening game of the best-of-5 Kelly Cup Finals at North Charleston, North Carolina.

Hawkins now has five goals and seven points in 10 playoff games.

His hat trick was the first by a player in the Kelly Cup Finals since 2007, when Idaho’s Greg Rallo accomplished the feat, and the first by a Fort Wayne player in an ECHL postseason game.

The Komets got major contributions from their former University of New Brunswick players – Marcus McIvor and Oliver Cooper had goals; McIvor, Matt Murphy, Randy Gazzola and Matthew Boudens, the one non-rookie of the UNB bunch, added assists – and the Komets are two victories away from capturing a Kelly Cup for the first time in their nine ECHL seasons.

The 69-season-old Komets have nine playoff championships in their history, the latest being the 2012 Central Hockey League title. The Stingrays have won three championships since 1997.

Fort Wayne goaltender Dylan Ferguson stopped 25 of 27 shots. South Carolina’s Hunter Shepard stopped 22 of 27 shots before he was replaced by Jake Kupsky, who turned away all three he faced in 10:44 of play.

The Komets, the third seed out of the Western Conference, scored on 1 of 4 power plays. The Stingrays, the fourth seed out of the Eastern Conference, were 2 of 7.

The game was at the Stingrays’ 550-seat practice facility, the Carolina Ice Palace, because the North Charleston Coliseum was booked with filming of HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones.” Aside from the limited capacity, the glass wasn’t regulation height in some areas and the ceiling was so low the puck would hit it.

Game 2 will be at the Ice Palace at 6:05 p.m. Sunday before the 2-3 formatted series shifts to Memorial Coliseum for Wednesday’s Game 3.

After withstanding an early barrage of South Carolina shots, McIvor, opened the scoring with a shot from the right circle 10:26 into the first period. It came after South Carolina’s leading playoff scorer, Matthew Weis, missed the net from close range and Fort Wayne’s Alan Lyszczarczyk led an up-ice rush.

On Fort Wayne’s next shot, 53 seconds later, Hawkins finished off a give-and-go with Nick Boka for a 2-0 lead.

Cooper made it 3-0 by outracing Cole Ully to the puck and scoring on a breakaway, as the Komets were short-handed at 3:14. The Stingrays quickly got a bevy of good chances and either missed the net, as Caleb Herbert did, or were foiled by Ferguson, as Max Novak was on a shot from point-blank range.

The Komets were the ECHL’s most-penalized team in the regular season and the Stingrays were the second-least penalized, and those personalities played out Friday. The Stingrays had three of the first four power plays and got a Herbert goal from the top of the right circle, with A.J. Jenks serving a roughing penalty, 11:49 into the second period.

The Komets’ power play answered as Hawkins netted a slapshot from the left circle at 14:29, with Herbert serving a roughing penalty. A nifty move by Murphy at the offensive blue line set up a give-and-go between Anthony Nellis and Shawn Szydlowski that ended in a Nellis redirection goal for a 5-1 lead at 19:48. Szydlowski has seven assists over his last four games.

Hawkins polished off his hat trick with a shot from the left circle, at the end of an odd-man rush, for a 6-1 lead 4:42 into the third period. A.J. Jenks followed with a shot from the slot for a 7-1 lead.

Notes: The Komets played without Jackson Leef, Zach Pochiro, Olivier Galipeau, Morgan Adams-Moisan and Robbie Beydoun. … The Komets lost Justin Vaive for a bit to a first-period hit from Novak, who got a tripping penalty, though it appeared Vaive’s face was what was injured. Vaive’s father coached the Stingrays to the 1997 Kelly Cup and Justin Vaive learned to play hockey at the Ice Palace. … The Stingrays played without Chase Stewart, Jade Miller, Cameron Askew, Tim Harrison and Connor Moore. … The referees were Jacob Rekucki and Alex Normandin. … It was the Komets’ 16th game in 29 days, covering five states, with only five games having been played at Memorial Coliseum (where they're 4-1).

