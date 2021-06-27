Komets fall 4-2, Kelly Cup Finals tied at 1

Just like that, it’s a different series.

Humbled on their home ice, sort of, in the opening game of the Kelly Cup Finals, the South Carolina Stingrays answered strongly with a 4-2 victory over the Komets on Sunday in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The best-of-5 series is tied at 1 with the Komets trying to win their first Kelly Cup championship, and 10th championship in 69 seasons of play. The Stingrays are trying to become the first team to win four championships in the ECHL.

Game 3 will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who has started all 11 games of the postseason, stopped 26 of 30 shots Sunday. South Carolina’s Hunter Shepard, who has also started every game, foiled 20 of 22 shots.

Games 1 and 2 were played at the 550-seat Carolina Ice Palace, the Stingrays’ practice facility, because HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” was filming at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Fort Wayne got goals from Anthony Nellis and Stephen Harper. South Carolina’s came from Max Novak, Dan DeSalvo, Cole Ully and Caleb Herbert.

Nonetheless, it was mission accomplished for the Komets, who have stolen a road game in all three 2-3 formatted playoff series, including upsets of the Wichita Thunder and Allen Americans.

Now it becomes a best-of-3 endeavor for the Cup.

The Komets won 7-2 on Friday, paced by a Brandon Hawkins hat trick, but they faced a different Stingrays team from the outset Sunday. Ferguson had to come up with big early saves on Zach Malatesta, who had a shot from 15 feet out, and Ully, who won a race for the puck and got a breakaway. South Carolina’s Justin Florek also hit the goalpost in a first period that saw his team outshoot Fort Wayne 10-6.

The Stingrays’ Novak opened the scoring with a power-play goal 2:30 into the second period, off a rebound with A.J. Jenks serving a hooking penalty, but Nellis needed only 18 seconds to answer off the rebound of a Shawn Szydlowski shot.

Novak’s forecheck set up a pass from behind the Fort Wayne net to DeSalvo, who scored from between the circles for a 2-1 Stingrays lead at 6:28. And Shepard preserved the lead by thwarting a breakaway by Justin Vaive, whose father, Rick, coached the Stingrays to their first Kelly Cup in 1997.

Things then got wild.

South Carolina’s Ully made it 3-1 with a snipe from the right circle at 16:22. A mad scramble for the puck in the crease set up Fort Wayne’s Harper to score 18 seconds later and neither the fans, nor Stingrays coach Ryan Blair, thought it should count, but there were no video-replay capabilities at the Ice Palace to see if there was goaltender interference. The Stingrays answered with a Herbert goal off a rebound for a 4-2 lead at 17:18.

Shepard made significant third-period saves on Marcus McIvor from the slot, Blake Siebenaler from the right circle, Harper from 30 feet out, and Nick Boka after he split the defense. Ferguson, meanwhile, stopped a Matthew Weis breakaway to keep the deficit at two goals.

Notes: Three goals in the span of 56 seconds in the second period set a new Kelly Cup Finals record; the previous mark, for any period, was three goals within 1:17 of a 2005 game between Alaska and Gwinnett. … It was the 31st birthday of the Komets’ captain, Jenks. … The referees were Andrew Bruggeman and Sean MacFarlane. … It was the Komets’ 17th game in 31 days, covering five states, with only five games having been played at Memorial Coliseum (where they're 4-1). In that span, the Komets have travelled 7,565 miles (3,835 by bus, 3,730 by airplane). … The Komets’ scratches were Jackson Leef, Zach Pochiro, Olivier Galipeau, Morgan Adams-Moisan and Robbie Beydoun. … The Stingrays’ were Chase Stewart, Brett Supinski, Jade Miller, Cameron Askew and Connor Moore, meaning they made only one change after the Game 1 loss – putting Tim Harrison in for Supinski.

