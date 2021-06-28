Reminders for K's fans from Coliseum

Memorial Coliseum has asked me to pass along the following, being mindful that the building has returned to full capacity for the remaining Komets playoff games. The thought process here is that there will be fans who haven’t been to games all season coming this week.

The clear-bag policy remains in effect. You can look at that policy here: www.komets.com/fan-zone/game-day-guide/clear-bag-policy.

If you have not be vaccinated against COVID-19 you should still wear a mask or facial covering, in compliance with local, state and national health recommendations.

The Coliseum is dealing with an unprecedented shortage of part-time labor, just like many other hospitality and service industry employers, so there could be longer lines than usual at concession spots and it asks for your patience.

jcohn@jg.net