K's 1 victory from Cup; beat Stingrays 6-4

One more victory and the Kelly Cup will be in the Komets’ clutches.

In front of easily their biggest crowd of the season, the Komets wowed with a 6-4 victory Wednesday night over the South Carolina Stingrays at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 Kelly Cup Finals series, which continues at the Coliseum 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Komets got two goals from Shawn Szydlowski and one apiece from Stephen Harper, Anthony Nellis, Brandon Hawkins and Matthew Boudens. South Carolina’s Dan DeSalvo scored twice and Caleb Herbert and Mark Cooper once.

It was a potentially defining game for Komets goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who stopped 45 shots, including all 20 he faced in the second period when the Stingrays dominated most facets.

South Carolina’s Hunter Shepard stopped 18 shots.

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 4 power plays. For the 11th time in the 12 postseason games, though, its opponent got more man-advantages, and South Carolina was 2 for 8.

The Komets are trying to win the 10th Cup in their 69 seasons, but their first since joining the ECHL in 2012 free off a Central Hockey League title. The Stingrays, born in 1993, are trying to win their fourth Kelly Cup, which would be the most in league history.

A crowd of 7,777 was on hand, the largest since March 7, 2020, the second-to-last game before the pandemic halted play, when there was 9,279 at the Coliseum for a 7-4 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings.

Wednesday’s game opened in controversial fashion as Fort Wayne’s Justin Vaive was hauled down by Zach Malatesta from behind 1:16 into the first period, with referees Jacob Rekucki and Andrew Wilk not calling a penalty. But they gave a holding penalty to Fort Wayne’s Hawkins at 2:27 and that set up DeSalvo for a goal from between the circles.

Fort Wayne’s power play answered at 7:01, when Harper one-timed A.J. Jenks’ pass from the corner, as South Carolina’s Herbert was serving a hooking penalty. Nellis gave Fort Wayne a 2-1 lead when he sped up the ice and flicked the rebound of a Szydlowski shot into the net at 8:40.

Officiating continued being a factor; on the same shift, penalties were called on Hawkins for slashing the stick out of Shepard’s hands (though the fans thought Shepard embellished it) and Nellis for tripping, setting up DeSalvo for a goal during a 5-on-3 advantage to tie it at 10:39.

Again, the Komets answered: A 100-foot pass by Olivier Galipeau, who had sat out the previous five games, primed Szydlowski for a breakaway and a 3-2 lead at 12:30.

The Komets were outshot 20-4 in the second period but netted the only goal, off a Hawkins 40-foot shot at 10:32, and Ferguson’s best save of the frame came on a Brett Supinski attempt from point-blank range.

Boudens said thanks to his netminder by giving him some breathing room on the first shot of the third period; Boudens raced around Doyle Somerby and flicked a shot high on Shepard 30 seconds in, just before South Carolina’s Herbert scored thanks to a Fort Wayne turnover behind its own net.

With South Carolina’s Dylan Stemen serving a tripping penalty, Szydlowski netted a shot from between the circles, making it 6-3 just after Ferguson had an acrobatic stop of a Blake Hillman shot. Cooper scored on a redirection at 18:29.

Notes: The Komets played without Marco Roy, Oliver Cooper, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Matt Murphy and Robbie Beydoun. … The Stingrays played without Tim Harrison, Chase Stewart, Cameron Askew, Jade Miller and Connor Moore. … Among the people in attendance were ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin and former commissioner Patrick J. Kelly, for whom the Kelly Cup was named. Kelly hadn’t been in Fort Wayne since coaching the Peoria Riverman in the 1987-88 International Hockey League season. … The Komets are 5-0 in these playoffs when Jensen Snyder sings the national anthem.

