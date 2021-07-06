The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, July 06, 2021 8:40 pm

    Roy to play in Slovakia

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The first domino of the Komets' Kelly Cup team has fallen. Marco Roy has signed to play in Slovakia for the Bratislava Capitals, according to a tweet from his agent, Nick Riopel. Roy had two assists in eight playoff games for the Komets, after 10 goals and 34 points in 27 regular-season games. Roy, a 26-year-old center, also played for the Komets in 2017-18 and 2018-19. 

