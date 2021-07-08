Shaw, St-Amant not on end-of-season roster

The Komets' end-of-season roster hasn't yet been made public, but general manager David Franke told me everyone who could be protected was protected.

The two names of note who were left off are Brady Shaw and Shawn St-Amant, who didn't play with Fort Wayne this season but had been on their protected list because they'd been given contract offers last year.

Teams can start signing players Friday. I don't expect any Fort Wayne signings to be announced then, but some players who had been with them this season could land on other teams. I would keep a close eye on the new Trois-Rivières Lions, a potential draw for French Canadian players such as Mathieu Brodeur or Anthony Nellis.

