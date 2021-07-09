Friday, July 09, 2021 4:20 pm
Brodeur signes with Trois-Rivières
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Mathieu Brodeur, who was part of the Komets’ Kelly Cup championship team, signed with the expansion Trois-Rivières Lions.
Brodeur, 31, had four goals and 10 points in 48 regular-season games and then one goal in 13 playoff games for Fort Wayne.
The Lions also signed former Komets player Mathieu Gagnon and are expected to be a key landing spot for several French Canadians with ECHL experience.
