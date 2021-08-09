Komets re-sign McIvor, add former UNB goalie

Marcus McIvor impressed in limited action a rookie Komets defenseman during the regular season – he totaled seven assists and his plus-9 rating was second only to Anthony Petruzzelli’s plus-12 – in 27 games. He helped Fort Wayne to the No. 1 defensive rating, at only 2.67 goals against per game, in the ECHL.

McIvor was even better in seven playoff games, totaling one goal, four points and a league-best plus-7 rating as the Komets won the Kelly Cup.

He’s now become one of seven players to re-sign with the Komets, including defensemen Blake Siebenaler and Nick Boka; forwards Petruzzelli, Zach Pochiro and Oliver Cooper; plus goaltender Stefanos Lekkas.

“Marcus proved in the playoffs that his shutdown style of defensive play was a big asset to winning the Kelly Cup,” said Komets general manager David Franke, who announced the signing of McIvor on Monday along with two newcomers: goalie Samuel Harvey and forward Louie Rowe.

That brings the total roster so far to 11 – including rookies Shawn Boudrias, a forward, and D.J. King, a defenseman – for the season opener Oct. 23 at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers.

“Marcus is a big, physical defenseman and we are extremely happy to have him return,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He showed his true leadership abilities throughout the entire season and we witnessed him just start to scratch the surface of his potential throughout the playoffs.”

McIvor, 27, was one of five former University of New Brunswick players to help the Komets to the Cup, along with Cooper, Matthew Boudens, Matt Murphy and Randy Gazzola. The Komets extended qualifying offers to Boudens and Murphy in July and retain their rights.

Harvey, 23, played one season at UNB – alongside McIvor, Cooper and Murphy in 2019-20 – and he was 14-2-0 with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Last season, he appeared in seven games with the San Jose Barracuda of the Triple-A level American Hockey League, going 2-4-1 with a 3.26 GAA and a .904 SP.

“We have followed Samuel for the last few years and jumped at the chance to sign him,” Franke said of Harvey, who was 35-8-0 with a 2.08 GAA, a. 926 SP and four shutouts in 2018-19 for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Rowe, 27, last played professionally in 2018-19, getting an assist in nine games for the ECHL’s Maine Mariners, after completing three seasons at Arizona State, where he accrued nine goals, 24 points and 69 penalty minutes in 69 games. He skated in juniors alongside Jackson Leef and Brandon Hawkins, who played for the Komets last season.

