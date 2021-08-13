K's deal Boka for cash, sign 2 more

Nick Boka, who was selected the Komets’ Defenseman of the Year and re-signed with the team in July, was traded Friday to the Cincinnati Cyclones for an undisclosed amount of cash. The Komets also signed forwards Tyler Busch and Matthew Barnaby, bringing their roster to 12 for the season that begins Oct. 23 at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers.

Boka, 23, had four goals, 18 points and 122 penalty minutes in 44 regular-season games for the Komets. He added two assists and 39 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games, as Fort Wayne captured the Kelly Cup.

He’s been signed by the higher-level American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans, who are affiliated with the Cyclones, prompting the trade so Boka can seamlessly move between the Buffalo Sabres’ minor-league teams.

Busch, 25, played 17 games last season for Sweden with Tranås AIF, totaling four goals and nine points, after he’d completed four seasons at Arizona State. He had three goals and 21 points in 36 games in 2019-20. Busch had signed with the Cyclones but was released.

Barnaby, 23, had one assist in three games last season for the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In 23 games with Huntsville of the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League, he had 13 goals and 25 points. His father, Matthew, played 896 NHL games with Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, the New York Rangers, Colorado, Chicago and Dallas.

