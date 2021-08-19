The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, August 19, 2021 1:10 pm

    Baptista to assist China's women's Olympic team

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Mason Baptista, who played for the Komets from 2015 to 2019, has taken a job as skills development coach for the Chinese women’s Olympic hockey team, he announced on social media.

    “I’ll be working with a great group of women who are hungry to learn and take that next step in this upcoming Olympics,” Baptista, 31, posted on Instagram.

    Baptista, a forward, was the Southern Professional Hockey League’s MVP last season -- he had 17 goals and 43 points in 38 games for the Macon Mayhem -- and he also played seven ECHL games for Rapid City.

    The Winter Olympics will be in Beijing in February.

    jcohn@jg.net

