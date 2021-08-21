Hawkins, K's MVP last season, signs with Walleye

Brandon Hawkins, who was MVP of the Komets last season, has signed with the rival Toledo Walleye.

He had been poised to play last season for Toledo, but it opted out of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With Fort Wayne, he had 23 goals and 39 points in 37 regular-season games, winning MVP from his teammates. In the postseason, he had six goals and 11 points in 13 games, as the Komets won the Kelly Cup.

However, the rights to Hawkins, 27, reverted to the Walleye after the season ended.

Also, goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon, who began last season with the Komets, has re-signed with the Wheeling Nailers.