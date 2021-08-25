Bachman back on ice, headed to Panthers camp

Karch Bachman, a native of Wolcottville, is slated to be among 24 players the NHL’s Florida Panthers will evaluate at their developmental camp beginning Sept. 10. They’ll compete in the Tampa Bay Lightning-hosted Prospect Showcase Tournament beginning Sept. 18 in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Bachman, 24, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2015.

He had 10 goals and 14 points in 32 games as a rookie last season with the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits, but he didn’t play after March 19 due to an undisclosed injury. Bachman, who played collegiately for Miami (Ohio), signed a one-year contract with the American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers on Aug 2 and seems poised to play there or with Greenville again this season.

jcohn@jg.net