Harper signs in AHL: What's it mean for K's?

Stephen Harper was terrific as a rookie forward for the Komets: He totaled 11 goals and 31 points in 43 regular-season games, then added six goals and 13 points in 12 postseason games as he was selected the ECHL's Playoff MVP.

Today, he signed with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.

But that's potentially good news for the Komets, who say they've been assured by the Wolves that they'd send him to Fort Wayne if he needs more ECHL seasoning.

The Komets own Harper's ECHL rights, so a trade of some sort would be necessary if the Wolves wanted to send him to another ECHL team. The Wolves don't currently have an ECHL affiliate but are expected to announce one soon, with the Norfolk Admirals seeming the logical choice since they're without one.

The Wolves and Komets have a decent working arrangement; they were both the Vegas Golden Knights' minor-league affiliates from 2018 to 2020. Last season, the Wolves and Komets continued to share some players amid the pandemic. Obviously, having Harper in Fort Wayne would put him geographically close should the Wolves need him -- assuming he's sent to the ECHL at all.

