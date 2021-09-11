Former Tech players get tryouts in SPHL

Former Indiana Tech hockey players Mike Tish and Nick Papandrea have signed tryout agreements with the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Vermilion County Bobcats, based in Danville, Illinois. Tish played two games last season with Indiana Tech and was scoreless. In 2019-20, he totaled 10 goals and 27 points in 33 games. Papandrea played 20 games for Tech last season and had one goal and two points, after he’d totaled 13 goals and 28 points in 30 games during 2019-20.

jcohn@jg.net