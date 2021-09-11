The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, September 11, 2021 5:50 pm

    Former Tech players get tryouts in SPHL

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Former Indiana Tech hockey players Mike Tish and Nick Papandrea have signed tryout agreements with the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Vermilion County Bobcats, based in Danville, Illinois. Tish played two games last season with Indiana Tech and was scoreless. In 2019-20, he totaled 10 goals and 27 points in 33 games. Papandrea played 20 games for Tech last season and had one goal and two points, after he’d totaled 13 goals and 28 points in 30 games during 2019-20.

    jcohn@jg.net

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story