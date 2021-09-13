Komets single game tickets on sale Wednesday

The Komets announced Monday that single game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale at the Coliseum ticket office at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Coliseum will be at full-capacity, with safety protocols when the season begins. Also, defenseman Zach Tolkinen has been signed and added to the preseason roster.

Due to the current COVID-19 variant outbreak, the following protocols will be in place for all Komet home games. If conditions improve before the start of the season, safety measures will be adjusted in conjunction with health official guidelines.

*All Komet game attendees must wear a face covering in the Coliseum. Masks can be removed when eating and drinking.

*All handbags and purses must be clear bags to enter the Coliseum.

*The Komet and visiting locker room will continue to be inaccessible to Komet game attendees.

*Social distancing will be in place in the outer hallways and concession stand areas.

There will also be multiple sanitizing stations in the Coliseum.

“We see what is going on with the latest outbreak and we want to do whatever we can to keep our fans as safe as possible at Komet home games. We believe this is a common-sense approach,” Komet President Michael Franke said in a team news release. “We wanted our fans to know the protocol prior to tickets going on sale so there would be no surprises. We are hopeful that this will be a temporary situation and we will continue to monitor all of the current data that is available to us, and make changes as needed. We look forward to welcoming back our great fans as we celebrate 70 years of Komet hockey.”

Tolkinen, 31, has skated 378 professional games in the ECHL and AHL, amassing 253 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3 defenseman last played during the 2019-2020 season with Maine playing 58 games with the Mariners. Before turning pro, the Lino Lakes, Minnesota, native played four years alongside current Komets Connor and Kellen Jones at Quinnipiac University.

“He’s a great leader within the locker room walls,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said a team news release. “He’s a steady defenseman that plays within himself. He also has a bomb for a shot and he’s reliable in his own zone.”

The Komets and Wheeling Nailers will play a two-game series of exhibition games, Oct. 15 at Wheeling and Oct. 16 at the Coliseum before starting the regular season on Oct. 23 when the Nailers return for a 7:35 p.m. faceoff at the Coliseum.