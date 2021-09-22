Fort Wayne-native Leef signs with Allen

The Allen Americans announced today the long-rumored signing of forward Jackson Leef, a native of Fort Wayne, who helped the Komets win the Kelly Cup last season.

“Jackson brings the team veteran experience and leadership,” Allen coach Steve Martinson said in a news release. “He’s a hardworking complete player that can play multiple positions. I expect him to score goals for us and he is solid defensively.”

Leef, 29, totaled six goals and 14 points in 36 regular-season games for the Komets last season, then added one goal and two points in four playoff games. The Komets ousted the Americans in the Western Conference finals.

Leef is not a stranger to playing in Texas; he skated for the North American Hockey League’s Texas Tornado from 2010 to 2013. His father, Ron, starred for the Komets in the 1980s.

Jackson Leef was a free agent because, heading into the 2020-21 season, his rights were held by the Brampton Beast, which opted out of the season because of the pandemic and then folded. Fort Wayne was unable to, therefore, protect him.

