Former K's in NHL camps; Kelly Cup snafus

As NHL training camps are opening around North America, there are several former Komets players on the ice with the big boys.

So who is where? What I’ve found is this …

With the Vegas Golden Knights: Dylan Ferguson, Jermaine Loewen, Mason Primeau, Connor Corcoran, Ben Jones and Brayden Pachal.

With the Buffalo Sabres: Nick Boka.

With the Carolina Hurricanes: Spencer Smallman and Stelio Mattheos.

With the Los Angeles Kings: Markus Phillips and Matthew Villalta.

Also, Karch Bachman, who is from Wolcottville, is in camp with the Florida Panthers.

In other news, there is a picture making the rounds on social media of the Kelly Cup engraving and, unfortunately, the ECHL has misspelled the name of Anthony Petruzzelli. Amazing they can get Anthony wrong but Petruzzelli correct. Also, they got Alan Lyszczarczyk correct. This wasn’t the only error; they have David Franke as general manager and CEO, when he should be GM and owner. Stephen Franke is the CEO.

No word on whether the league will fix it, but I’m not getting that impression since it’s an entire band of the Cup. Now, the Stanley Cup has misspellings on it, but that’s a whole other level of valuable you’d be messing with trying to fix.

jcohn@jg.net