Former Komet: Won't play in Ukraine until worthy punishment given

Former Komets player Jalen Smereck announced on social media he won’t play another game in the Ukrainian hockey league until Andrei Deniskin is properly punished for a racist gesture directed at Smereck in a weekend game.

"These situations are very tough and I'm a big believer in standing up for what is right. Therefore, I have been putting a lot of thought into what comes next for me in my career," Smereck posted on Instagram. "As of right now, I have decided that I will be taking a personal leave of absence from HC Donbass and I will not play another game in the UHL until Andrei Deniskin is suspended and removed from the league."

Deniskin, who plays for HC Kremenchuk, was ejected after pretending to peel and eat a banana as he taunted Smereck, a 24-year-old Detroit native.

The International Ice Hockey Federation condemned the act Monday, tweeting: “This a direct assault on the ideals and values of our game, and we will ensure that all necessary ethics violation investigations occur to ensure that this behaviour is sanctioned appropriately.”

Deniskin, according to the Sporting News, apologized on Instagram: “"I want to express my public apology to Jalen Smereck. ... I, being in negative emotions, showed a gesture that someone can consider as an insult in race. I respect all people regardless of their race or nationality. Emotions in hockey, unfortunately, are different."

Smereck, who spent much of his North American career in the American Hockey League, had one assist with the Komets as a defenseman in 2017-18. He played in the ECHL’s 2019 All-Star Game at Toledo, Ohio, representing the Norfolk Admirals.

