Which Komets will be in AHL camps?

When American Hockey League training camps open in the coming days, there will be several players already signed by the Komets competing for roster spots.

The Komets, of course, are the Double-A affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights. Blake Siebenaler and Tyler Busch, signed by Fort Wayne, will be in camp with Vegas’ American Hockey League team, the Henderson Silver Knights.

With the AHL’s Chicago Wolves will be Matthew Boudens and Drake Rymsha. Boudens has played 12 games over the last two seasons with the Wolves. Rymsha has 46 games of AHL experience with Ontario and played in an NHL game last season with the Los Angeles Kings. Stephen Harper will also be in camp with the Wolves, after he was a rookie last season with the Komets and named Playoff MVP in helping the Komets to the Kelly Cup. Harper is on an AHL contract but would be sent to Fort Wayne if he doesn’t make the Wolves’ roster to start the season.

With the AHL’s Belleville Senators will be Matt Murphy, who was a rookie last season with the Komets and also played two AHL games with the Wolves. The Komets haven’t announced a signing of Murphy but the belief is, if he’s cut by Belleville, he would come to Fort Wayne.

The Komets' camp will open Oct. 11 at Memorial Coliseum. It's likely players will trickle in from AHL camps before the season opener Oct. 23 against Wheeling at the Coliseum.

