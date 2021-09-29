Embarrassingly small punishment for racist act toward ex-Komets player

Andrei Deniskin, who targeted former Komets player Jalen Smereck with a racist taunt last weekend in a Ukrainian Hockey League game, has been suspended a minimum of only three games, with the possibility for another 10, by the UHL. Deniskin, who plays for HC Kremenchuk, can avoid the additional 10 games by paying a fine that, according to multiple media reports, amounts to about $1,870.

It’s unclear whether the International Ice Hockey Federation, which condemned Deniskin’s actions Monday, will hand down further discipline for Deniskin pretending to peel and eat a banana, an act for which he was ejected from the game.

Smereck wrote on social media Tuesday that he would not play again for HC Donbass until Deniskin was “suspended and removed from the league.” It’s not known whether Smereck, a native of Detroit, will continue to sit out in the wake of the UHL punishment, which is being appealed by HC Donbass, or try to play elsewhere amid an outpouring of support in the hockey world.

Deniskin apologized Monday, in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing: "I want to express my public apology to Jalen Smereck.... I, being in negative emotions, showed a gesture that someone can consider as an insult in race. I respect all people regardless of their race or nationality. Emotions in hockey, unfortunately, are different."

Smereck, who spent much of his North American career in the American Hockey League, had one assist with the Komets as a defenseman in 2017-18. He played in the ECHL’s 2019 All-Star Game at Toledo, Ohio, representing the Norfolk Admirals.

jcohn@jg.net