Milam, 37, a member of CHL title team, back for 4th stint with K's

Jamie Milam broke into the professional hockey ranks as a 21-year old defenseman from Northern Michigan University in 2006. He returned to help them to a Central Hockey League title in 2012 and rejoined them in 2013, midway through their inaugural ECHL season.

Milam is back again, at the tender age of 37, filling a need for an offensive blue-liner as Fort Wayne prepares to try and defend the Kelly Cup.

“This will be Jamie’s fourth tour of duty with the Komets. It’s exciting to bring back a player who knows how to win a championship,” Komets general manager David Franke said, announcing the signing Thursday as the Komets ready for the Oct. 23 season opener at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers.

The Komets, who begin training camp Oct. 11, also signed 22-year-old rookie defenseman Sacha Roy, while declaring that forward Louis Rowe, who had been signed this offseason, has been released.

Milam has has totaled 30 goals and 59 points in 96 regular-season games for Fort Wayne, contributing heavily on special teams. In 23 playoff games, he has four goals and 15 points.

Since his last stint with the Komets, he’s played entirely overseas in Wales, Scotland, Slovakia and Italy. Last season, in Italy’s Alps Hockey League, he totaled 13 goals and 45 points in 44 games.

His addition gives the Komets five players of veteran status – they can only play four during games – with the others being Connor and Kellen Jones, Zach Tolkinen and Corbin Baldwin. Franke said the veteran situation will be resolved during training camp.

Roy skated in 2018-19 for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Baie-Comeau Drakkar, accruing three goals, 10 points and 140 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season games, then eight penalty minutes in seven playoff games. In 2019-20, Roy skated in the Quebec Junior Hockey League, for the St-Gabriel-de-Brandon Prédateurs and Valleyfield Braves, amassing three goals, 12 points and 89 penalty minutes in 30 games.

“Roy is the type of defender that thrives on the physical side of the game,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He gets his nose dirty and forces the opposition to play with their heads up.”

Rowe had played nine games with the Maine Mariners in 2018-19 and had an assist.

Notes: The Ukraine Hockey League clarified its suspension for Andrei Deniskin, who taunted former Komets player Jalen Smereck with racist gestures last weekend. Deniskin will have to serve a 13-game suspension and pay a fine. The league had erroneously stated that Deniskin would serve a minimum of three games with either a fine or an additional 10-game suspension. Smereck has taken a leave of absence from the UHL. Meanwhile, the UHL’s general manager, Eugene Kolychev, tweeted Thursday that he had been fired for speaking out about racism. The International Ice Hockey Federation, which condoned Deniskin’s actions, hasn’t stated if it will ban him from international competition or take further action.

