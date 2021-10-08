Pochiro retires, as K's roster changes near camp

Zach Pochiro, who had 14 goals and 29 points in 32 games last season, has retired and was removed from the Komets’ training camp roster Friday, multiple sources confirmed. Pochiro appeared in six playoff games, tallying one assist, as the Komets captured the Kelly Cup.

A fourth-round draft pick of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues in 2013, Pochiro had also played in the ECHL for Allen, Norfolk, Quad City, Kalamazoo and Alaska.

Last season was the first for Pochiro, 27, with the Komets. They open their 70th training camp Monday at Memorial Coliseum.

According to the ECHL’s transactions report, added to Fort Wayne’s roster were forward Aaron Huffnagle, defenseman Carson Vance and goalie Tommy Proudlock, while defenseman Sacha Roy was released.

Huffnagle played in the Southern Professional Hockey League in 2019-20, totaling seven goals and 15 points in 35 games for Roanoke and Birmingham. Vance played 20 games last season for Huntsville of the SPHL, accruing five assists. Proudlock was in camp last season with the Komets, out of Michigan-Dearborn.

