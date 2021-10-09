An ECHL offseason unlike any other

As the Komets ready to open their 70th training camp Monday at Memorial Coliseum, it’s OK to be nervous about the roster.

It's just so unfamiliar.

The retirement this week of Zach Pochiro means the current roster has only six players back from last season – Anthony Petruzzelli, Matthew Boudens, Oliver Cooper, Blake Siebenaler, Marcus McIvor and Stefanos Lekkas – though I think Stephen Harper and Matt Murphy will arrive from American Hockey League camps.

Of Fort Wayne’s top 13 point-getters last season, only Petruzzelli is among the current corps.

Turnover is an annual event in Fort Wayne, but it is a little more jarring this season because the team is coming off a Kelly Cup and the retirement of captain A.J. Jenks and surgery for Shawn Szydlowski really changed the look of the team.

The following are going to sound like excuses, but they’re not. I just think it’s important to understand why this offseason was so very challenging for the Komets and every other team in the ECHL.

-- Last season, the ECHL had 14 teams and, because of shutdowns across the globe, the caliber of play was probably higher than at any other time in the league’s history. This season, there are 28 teams. The growth, along with leagues overseas reopening, meant a feeding frenzy for high-end players. Obviously, Fort Wayne had a lot of high-end players and those players certainly wanted to cash in coming off a championship season. So re-signing guys wasn’t easy.

-- The Komets won the Cup on July 2, meaning they had very little time, compared to almost every other pro team, to put together their roster.

-- Remember that Fort Wayne had players such as Brandon Hawkins and Justin Vaive, who were set to play for other teams in 2020-21 before those teams opted out. Fort Wayne couldn’t hang on to the rights of those players, even if those players wanted to come back to the Komets. The same held true for other ECHL teams who skated last season.

-- The market for rookies is very unusual since college players could take advantage of an extra year of eligibility given because of the pandemic. Also, many major junior players didn’t get to compete last season, meaning some retired and others just don’t have scouting reports that are as accurate as they’d normally have been.

-- Many French-Canadian players, including multiple ones from Fort Wayne, wanted to play closer to home for the expansion Trois-Rivières Lions. That put the Komets in a tough position because they wanted to be fair to the players, but also couldn’t get much in return from an expansion team except future considerations. But how happy are any Lions players going to be if they’re traded midseason away from home to Indiana? The Lions were able to get Anthony Nellis, Olivier Galipeau and Mathieu Brodeur, who had been with Fort Wayne.

-- Contract negotiations with coach Ben Boudreau went all the way to late August, so it’s possible that impacted players’ decisions on whether to come back or not. And who knows how much the financial losses of the pandemic have impacted the Komets’ spending.

“There’s no question about how difficult the offseason was. It’s the first time ever that a landscape like this has ever taken place,” said Boudreau, who is 60-40-13 with a 9-4 postseason record in two seasons.

“Every high-end guy was extremely valuable and sought after,” Boudreau continued. “So if you didn’t do work early in the summer, I think a lot of teams are going to be in trouble. But that was the one thing, we didn’t take any time off (after winning the Cup on July 2). We spent a week celebrating the Cup and then (assistant coach Olivier Legault) and I spent a few weeks pounding it out and establishing contacts and trying to build for this season.

“I like the core we have gotten into the place, but I think the biggest thing is we don’t have the depth right now that we’re used to. But it’s going to be the same for a lot of teams out there and I know we have a lot of great players coming to camp.”

Boudreau admitted that depth is the concern right now, but it’s probably the concern for almost every ECHL team because of the way the market was this year.

The biggest concern I have is the scoring, especially after losing Pochiro this late in the offseason. It's important to remember the Komet went into last season with a ton of question marks, after losing Brett McKenzie, Mason Bergh and Kyle Haas late in the offseason, and obviously the Komets figured things out on the fly.

A lot hinges in this camp on Connor and Kellen Jones. If they're what they’re billed to be, the Komets’ offense should be fine. If they go the way of Angelo Esposito or P.J. Fenton – lauded as big signings, then duds in training camp – I see some serious problems.

The defense no longer worries me, as it was a few weeks ago, especially with Jamie Milam, Corbin Baldwin and Zach Tolkinen vying for two veteran spots and Murphy potentially returning, and goaltending should be the real strength with Samuel Harvey, Stefanos Lekkas and presumably a player from the Vegas Golden Knights – likely Jiri Patera.

