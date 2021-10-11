Connor, Kellen Jones embracing high expectations with K's

Connor and Kellen Jones, both 31, have impressive résumés, including spending most of their careers in the American Hockey League. Connor even played four games with the NHL’s New York Islanders in 2016-17.

Their scoring has been solid in the professional ranks -- they’ve combined for 127 goals and 338 points in 793 games -- but it’s expected to be much greater at the ECHL level. I asked them about the expectations that they’ll be top-line players for the Komets, and both Joneses said they’re embracing the pressure.

“That was something that was expected of myself and my brother in juniors and in college,” said Connor Jones, who has often skated on a line with his brother. “That skill set is always there. And we’ve always been the type of players to always just do whatever it takes for the team to win, whether that’s score a goal or block a shot or make a hit. We’ll do that and we’re looking forward to the responsibility of winning games.”

It’s worth mentioning that Fort Wayne head coach Ben Boudreau was an assistant with Bakersfield of the ECHL when they were rookies with the Condors in 2014-15 -- before they moved up to the AHL -- and believes he has a good idea how to best use the Joneses.

“I’m always up to the challenge. We’ll do whatever we can,” Kellen Jones said. “I’m not going to absolutely rip up the goal-scoring sheets, but I’m going to do the best that I can and try to put the puck in the net and help win games in whatever way possible.”

