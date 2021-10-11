Former Tech player in ECHL camp

Former Indiana Tech hockey player Francesco Corona is in training camp with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers. Corona, 26, had 22 goals and 62 points in 34 games for the Warriors in 2019-20. He played only two games last season before the Warriors’ season was postponed because of the pandemic, then signed to play professionally in Finland – tallying an assist in one game for Muik. The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League have signed three former Warriors – Nick Papandrea, Adam Vannelli and Mike Tish.

