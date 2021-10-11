K's open camp with 1 vet already on shelf

One of the big questions heading into the Komets’ training camp, which began today at Memorial Coliseum, would be how the team would handle having five players with veteran status -- one more than they can play in games.

The problem has been solved by another problem.

Corbin Baldwin, a defenseman, has an undisclosed injury and will be out to begin the season, though coach Ben Boudreau didn’t give any timeline for when Baldwin might be able to skate again.

“We’re going to have four vets to start the season as Corbin Baldwin will be on injured reserve to start the season,” Boudreau said. “He suffered an injury in the offseason while doing his training. So we know Corbin is not going to be available and that solves its own issue and we’ll just take it day by day from there.

"We’re going to keep Corbin around and make sure he gets healthy, and when eventually he does we’ll have to make a decision at that point.”

The Komets’ other four veterans are forwards Connor and Kellen Jones, plus defensemen Jamie Milam and Zach Tolkinen.

A note on the defense: It’s big. Of the eight on the roster, six are 6-foot-2 or taller, capped by 6-5 Baldwin, 6-5 Josh Owings and 6-3 D.J. King.

“We had our opening team meeting last night and every single defenseman I ended up shaking hands with, my neck was looking up to the ceiling because of how big they all are,” said Boudreau, who was listed as 5-10 in his playing days.

Milam could be one of the great stories from camp. He was working at a package handling plant for FedEx in Lake Orion, Michigan, and was retired but really missing hockey when a family member reached out to the Komets wondering whether they’d be interested in him playing for them again. It took 20 minutes for the Komets to call.

“I didn't just miss playing, I missed being around the guys and I missed the culture,” Milam said.

“I missed having a purpose every day. I missed it all.”

