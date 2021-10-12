Photos, interviews, thoughts from K's camp

Some things I’ve learned today that you may find of interest …

Anthony Petruzzelli has scored 32 regular-season goals for the Komets and a whopping 11 of them have been game-winners. Petruzzelli is now the longest-tenured Komets player and hasn’t missed a game because of injury, sort of amazing given his style of play, though he’s missed some games when he’s been called up to the American Hockey League.

Blake Siebenaler and Tyler Busch remain with the Henderson of the AHL in its training camp. I’m now getting the vibe both could stick up there to start the season.

Still no word on Matt Murphy, but it seems he might stick in Belleville of the AHL. The belief has been that if he’s cut by Belleville, the defenseman will join Fort Wayne.

The Komets only have six players back from last season -- Petruzzelli, Matthew Boudens, Oliver Cooper, Siebenaler (at some time, I think), Marcus McIvor and Stefanos Lekkas -- but they did something that worked last season by adding a lot of players with prior leadership experience. For example, Zach Tolkinen captained the Maine Mariners.

Goaltender Samuel Harvey got to play seven games last season with San Jose of the AHL, as a rookie out of the University of New Brunswick, and he was 2-4-1 with a 3.26 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. "It was really valuable experience," he said. "I was pretty fortunate to (sign) after Christmas and I didn't have any expectations; I was supposed to be the third goalie. But I ended up playing seven games and that was good for me. I was really happy about it and I think I did pretty well.... I improved a lot during the year and I'll be ready to go this season."

My belief has been that joining Harvey and Stefanos Lekkas will be either Jiri Patera or Dylan Ferguson from the Vegas Golden Knights. In AHL preseason with Henderson, Patera is 1-0-0 and has stopped 22 of 23 shots in 71:51. Ferguson is 0-1-0 and has stopped 34 of 37 shots in 46:23. Logan Thompson has stopped 28 of 31 shots and is 0-1-0 with Henderson, but he was the last goalie sent to Henderson by Vegas, so I don’t see him coming here anytime soon. Could be Henderson carries all three goalies, but Patera, a rookie, might need some seasoning at this level.

Jamie Milam would henceforth like to called Jameson Milam, per the team.

In case you missed it, above are some video interviews from Komets camp and photos from practice.

