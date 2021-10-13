Harper rejoining K's; video of 3-on-3 scrimmage

Stephen Harper, who was selected Playoff MVP after the Komets won the Kelly Cup last season, is headed back to Fort Wayne.

He had been in training camp with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, who signed him after last season, and an assignment to the Komets for the second-year forward had been expected, though he could be recalled by the Wolves at any time.

Harper, 26, had 11 goals and 33 points in 43-regular-season games last season out of Acadia University, then added six goals and 13 points in 12 postseason games.

He had one assist in two preseason games with the Wolves.

Still no word on Blake Siebenaler or Tyler Busch with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, or Matt Murphy with the Belleville Senators, so it seems as if they're sticking for the short term at least.

-- The Komets held a 3-on-3 scrimmage, and shootout competition, tonight at Memorial Coliseum and I posted video highlights of it above. So much open ice, and emphasis on skill play, it's difficult for me to make sweeping judgments off 3-on-3 action. But some players who stood out to me as particularly solid from this brief event: Oliver Cooper, Shawn Boudrias and D.J. King.

