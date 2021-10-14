K's get forward Graber from AHL

The American Hockey League's Hershey Bears have assigned forward Will Graber to the Komets.

He had one goal and four points in 20 games last season for the Bears, as a rookie out of Dartmouth, and he also played 11 games for South Carolina of the ECHL and had an assist. He wasn't in the finals series against the Komets.

At 25, he’s 6-foot-5, 190 pounds.

He was scoreless in two AHL preseason games this season.

The Komets have released forward Tanner Hildebrandt.

