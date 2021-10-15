Komets' preseason series canceled

The Komets’ home-and-home series with the Wheeling Nailers has been canceled, and will not be rescheduled, because of a positive COVID-19 test with one of the Fort Wayne players.

“Out of an abundance of caution, both teams have decided not to play this weekend due to a positive COVID test on the Komet roster,” Fort Wayne’s president, Michael Franke, said today. “We are going to shut the team down for a couple of days and re-test on Monday to prepare for opening night of the 70th season of Komet hockey. We are sorry that both games have to be canceled this weekend, but both teams have agreed that this is in the best interest of everyone.”

The Komets were scheduled to play tonight at Wheeling, West Virginia, and Saturday at Memorial Coliseum -- the only games of the preseason for the Komets, as they begin defense of their Kelly Cup championship.

The Nailers plan to hold an intrasquad scrimmage tonight at WesBanco Arena, with fans able to attend for free.

The Komets and Nailers are slated to open the regular season at the Coliseum on Oct. 23.

Those who held tickets for Saturday’s exhibition game can get refunds at the point of purchase.

