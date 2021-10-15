Smereck, former Komet, to play in Germany

Jalen Smereck, a former Komets player who was victim of a racist taunt while playing in the Ukrainian Hockey League, has signed to play for the Bietigheim Steelers of the DEL, Germany’s top pro league. Smereck was taunted by Andre Deniskin, who pretended to peel and eat a banana, and there was international outrage after the UHL suspended Deniskin only 13 games last month. After announcing he would take a leave of absence from the league, Smereck briefly rejoined HC Donbass before he and the team mutually parted ways last week. Smereck played two games for the Komets in 2017-18.

