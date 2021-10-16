Komets trade for forward

The Komets have acquired forward Nick Jermain from the Kalamazoo Wings, in exchange for an undisclosed amount of cash.

Jermain, 25, had one goal and 13 points in 13 games last season for the Coventry Blaze in England. In 2019-20, he played for Quinnipiac University and had 12 goals and 21 points in 34 games.

He joins other former Quinnipiac players Connor Jones, Kellen Jones and Zach Tolkinen with the Komets.

The Komets needed to add a body or two after two players tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of preseason games with the Wheeling Nailers on Friday and today and potentially putting those players out of the regular-season opener Oct. 23 at Memorial Coliseum against the Nailers.

A third Fort Wayne player was put in quarantine for precautionary reasons. The Komets are off the ice until Monday, when they will retest their players to make sure they are OK to begin skating again.

Also, former Komets defenseman Nick Boka, now with Cincinnati, was suspended three games by the ECHL for actions in a preseason game with Indy on Thursday, which included fighting off the playing surface.

jcohn@jg.net