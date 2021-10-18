K's add goalie Patera from Golden Knights

The NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights have assigned goaltender Jiri Patera to the Komets. As a rookie, he played seven games last season for the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights and was 2-4-0 with a 3.54 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. He also played 15 games in the Czech Republic for Ceske Budejovice, going 2-12-0 with a 3.56 GAA and a .886 SP. Patera, a sixth-round NHL draft pick in 2017, was with the Komets briefly in 2019, but he didn’t appear in any games. … The Komets released goalie Tommy Proudlock, but they still have goalies Stefanos Lekkas and Samuel Harvey.

