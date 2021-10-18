The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, October 18, 2021 2:40 pm

    No more positive tests for K's

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The Komets had no more positive COVID-19 tests today and were able to practice normally. They had to cancel their home-and-home exhibition series with the Wheeling Nailers last weekend because of two positive COVID-19 tests.

    It's not yet known whether those players will be available for Saturday's regular-season opener against the Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum.

