Monday, October 18, 2021 2:40 pm
No more positive tests for K's
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Komets had no more positive COVID-19 tests today and were able to practice normally. They had to cancel their home-and-home exhibition series with the Wheeling Nailers last weekend because of two positive COVID-19 tests.
It's not yet known whether those players will be available for Saturday's regular-season opener against the Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum.
