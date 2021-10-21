Meet the K's: Season-opening roster unveiled

The Komets’ season-opening roster of 23 players was announced Thursday and there were no surprises. One player not on it is forward Sam Babintsev, whose immigration work visa paperwork hasn’t yet been approved, but he should still join the Komets at a later date. Defenseman Blake Siebenaler and forward Tyler Busch remain with Henderson of the American Hockey League but could return soon. Defenseman Matt Murphy, who is with Belleville, is also a possibility.

Goaltenders

Samuel Harvey: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds. … 23 years old. … Won a Memorial Cup, the championship of major junior hockey, with Rouyn-Noranda in 2019, then played for University of New Brunswick. Spent seven games in AHL as a rookie last season.

Stefanos Lekkas: 6 feet, 180 pounds. … 25 years old. … Finished last season as Buffalo Sabres’ backup, after playing 11 games for Komets and seven in AHL.

Jiri Patera: 6-foot-2, 209 pounds. … 22 years old. … Prospect of Vegas Golden Knights. Played seven AHL games as a rookie last season and played in Czech Republic.

Defensemen

Corbin Baldwin: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. … 30 years old. … Starts season on injured list. Played 28 games last season for Kansas City.

Will Graber: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds. … 25 years old. … Assigned by AHL’s Hershey Bears. Played forward for Dartmouth. Spent 11 games last season as defenseman with South Carolina of ECHL.

D.J. King: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. … 21 years old. … Rookie out of OHL’s Saginaw Spirit. His father, Derek, was longtime NHL player.

Marcus McIvor: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds. … 27 years old. … Had one goal and four points in seven playoff games as a rookie, as Komets won the Cup.

Jameson Milam: 6 feet, 201 pounds. … 37 years old. … Fourth stint with Komets dating back to 2006, when he was fresh from Northern Michigan University. Helped Komets to 2012 Cup in Central Hockey League.

Joshua Owings: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds. … 25 years old. … Rookie out of Adrian College, for which he had five assists in 23 games last season.

Zach Tolkinen: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. … 31 years old. … Former captain of ECHL’s Maine Mariners. Had five goals and 18 points in 58 games for them in 2019-20.

Carson Vance: 5-foot-10, 178 pounds. … 25 years old. … Played 20 games last season with SPHL’s Huntsville Havoc and had five assists.

Forwards

Matt Alvaro: 5-foot-9, 181 pounds. … 25 years old. … Has two games of pro experience with the Orlando Solar Bears, after he skated at the University of Vermont.

Matthew Barnaby: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds. … 23 years old … Spent most of last season in SPHL with Huntsville, totaling 13 goals and 25 points in 23 games. Son of longtime NHL player Matthew Barnaby.

Matt Boudens: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds. … 28 years old. … Third season with Komets and he’s also played 12 AHL games for Chicago. Had four goals and 15 points in 37 games last season, then three goals and eight points in 13 playoff games.

Shawn Boudrias: 6-foot-5, 223 pounds. … 22 years old. … Amassed 35 goals and 79 points in 59 games for Cape Breton Eagles in 2019-20, then made pro debut with four games for AHL’s Iowa Wild last season.

Oliver Cooper: 6-foot-3, 194 pounds. … 26 years old. … As rookie with Komets last season, had two goals and four points in 17 games, then three goals and four points in eight playoff contests.

Stephen Harper: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. … 26 years old. … Playoff MVP last season with six goals and 13 points in 12 games, after he had 11 goals and 31 points in 43 regular-season games out of Acadia University. On assignment from Chicago of AHL.

Aaron Huffnagle: 6-foot-3, 201 pounds. … 26 years old. … Accrued seven goals and 15 points in 35 games during 2019-20 for Roanoke and Birmingham of SPHL.

Nick Jermain: 6 feet, 174 pounds. … 25 years old. … Acquired last week from Kalamazoo Wings for cash. Spent last season in United Kingdom and averaged a point per game.

Connor Jones: 5-foot-9, 183 pounds. … 31 years old. … Played four NHL games for New York Islanders in 2016-17. Normally centers a line with twin brother Kellen.

Kellen Jones: 5-foot-9, 181 pounds. … 31 years old. … Has spent bulk of career in AHL, where he totaled six goals and 13 points in 67 games for Bridgeport in 2018-19 before going to play in Europe.

Anthony Petruzzelli: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds. … 28 years old. … Longest-tenured Komets player, he hasn’t missed a game due to injury since joining team in spring of 2018. Had 11 goals and 30 points in 50 games last season, then four assists in 13 postseason games.

Drake Rymsha: 6 feet, 187 pounds. … 23 years old. … Spent last season on Los Angles Kings’ taxi squad, making NHL debut in season finale with a plus-1 rating. Also played a game in AHL with Henderson. Had nine goals and 17 points in 24 Fort Wayne games in 2019-20.

