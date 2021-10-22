Szydlowski is skating again

Shawn Szydlowski, the longtime Komets star who had back surgery on Aug. 18, began skating with equipment this week. He is still at least a few weeks from being cleared for contact on the ice but said in a text message: "Very content with my progress so far."

Szydlowski, 31, had a microdiscectomy to remove a portion of the disc causing him nerve pain.

The Komets could kick the tires on Szydlowski, if attempts to play again, but he's not in the immediate plans. Remember, he's a veteran and the Komets can only play four of those in games. The Komets have five: Connor Jones, Kellen Jones, Zach Tolkinen, Jameson Milam and Corbin Baldwin (who is injured currently). It is, of course, possible, maybe even likely, he plays for someone else when he's able.

In the meantime, he's going to be doing color commentary on the WOWO and FloHockey broadcasts Saturday from the season opener at Memorial Coliseum.

