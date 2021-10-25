K's hope to get the pucks deep

The Komets are 1-0-0, thanks to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory Saturday over the Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum, but there is plenty on which Fort Wayne needs to improve before this Saturday's road game against the Kalamazoo Wings.

A lot of it has to do with play in the neutral zone, where the Komets were caught flat-footed early in the game. The key is to play a simpler game of driving the puck deep into the offensive zone, using a forecheck to set up shots from the point – as happened when a Will Graber shot was redirected for a goal by Matthew Boudens, and when a Marcus McIvor shot was redirected by Oliver Cooper for the third-period game-winner.

Running that kind of offense increases puck-possession time, limits plays for the opposition in transition and takes pressure off the Fort Wayne defense that didn’t look particularly fast Saturday.

“I think that we're going to point out some of our mistakes and some of the things we need to do and it comes back to simplifying with the puck through the neutral zone,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “A lot of the chances we gave up were all off of the rush and when we can manage the puck, keep it simple and get it behind their defense, then get it to the points and get to the net, we have a ton of success and that was the recipe last year in the playoffs.”

