Komets add 2 forwards; news from around ECHL

The Komets’ forward corps were boosted today with the additions of Tyler Busch and Taylor Ross.

The defending-champion Komets are expected to make another addition Thursday, though team officials declined to name the player, and they haven’t yet made any subtractions from a roster that defeated the Wheeling Nailers 4-3 in the season opener Saturday.

Busch, 25, who signed with the Komets last summer, began the season with Henderson of the higher-level American Hockey League and was scoreless in two games. He had four goals and 10 points in 23 games last season in Sweden for Tranås AIF, after he had three goals and 21 points in 36 games with Arizona State in 2019-20.

Ross, 23, had six goals and eight points in 24 games for Fort Wayne in 2019-20.

The Komets (1-0-0) face the Kalamazoo Wings (1-0-0) on Saturday in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Elsewhere, the new ECHL team in Savannah, Georgia, set to begin play next season, will be known as the Ghost Pirates, following a name-the-team contest that drew more than 3,000 entries.

“It was important that the name reflect the culture of our team’s city. Savannah is steeped in history and folklore, and we feel this name embodies that spirit,” Ghost Pirates president Bob Ohrablo said.

Meanwhile, the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers found themselves without a home today, a week before their home opener, as a contentious relationship between the city of St. John’s and the team boiled over. The city suspended the Growlers’ use of Mile One Centre, citing a difficult workplace environment that is being investigated, after earlier in the week the arena was unable to sell tickets because of an alleged technology issue.

The Growlers, who won the 2019 Kelly Cup, will play their first six home games in Toronto, at the home of the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, and beyond that hasn’t been determined, though the Growlers have threatened litigation.

