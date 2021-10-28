Murphy back with K's: How'd that happen?

The Komets today re-signed defenseman Matt Murphy, a part of last season’s Kelly Cup championship squad, concluding some strange weeks in which it was really unclear if he’d be returning.

Murphy, who had five goals and 13 points in 33 games last season, then four assists in 11 playoff games, had been expected to sign with the Komets before this season. But he wound up making the roster of the higher-level American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators.

Though he was released last week, Murphy didn’t return to Fort Wayne until now. I’m reading between the lines here, so I could be wrong, but here’s what I think happened: The Senators wanted Murphy with their ECHL affiliate in Atlanta; after losing a guy like Anthony Nellis to Trois-Rivières for just cash and future considerations, the Komets played a bit of hardball and wanted decent returns, though they couldn’t find something to their liking with Atlanta; Belleville cut Murphy and the Komets tried again to find a deal with Atlanta; time ran out and Murphy returned to Fort Wayne.

Which begs the question: Could he return to Belleville as a call-up? Assuming everyone’s not peeved at each other, sure, but Murphy I’m sure is on the radars of several AHL teams.

The Komets, who also got Tyler Busch back from Henderson of the AHL and signed Taylor Ross on Wednesday, needed to make room for these new bodies so they released Aaron Huffnagle and Carson Vance. Vance had played in the season opener.

jcohn@jg.net