K's fall 4-3 to Wings, who feast on late major penalty

The Komets rallied again from a two-goal deficit. This time, though, a costly hit helped deal them a loss.

Matthew Boudens got a major penalty for boarding Brenden Miller with 1:45 remaining in the third period Saturday night at Kalamazoo, Michigan, setting up the Kalamazoo Wings' Justin Murray for a power-play goal with 32 seconds remaining to cement a 4-3 victory over the defending-champion Komets.

Murray's goal was followed by a melee, incited by Kalamazoo's Tanner Sorenson slashing Fort Wayne's Zach Tolkinen, as 3,663 fans watched the game on Wings Event Center ice colored orange to celebrate Halloween.

Kalamazoo scored on 2 of 4 power plays. Fort Wayne was 1 for 5.

The Komets (1-1-0), who had rallied to defeat the Wheeling Nailers 4-3 at Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 23, next face the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Coliseum on Friday.

Jiri Patera stopped 19 of 23 shots for the Komets. Kalamazoo's Jet Greaves stopped 36 of 39 shots, though he was bested by Anthony Petruzzelli for the game's lone first-period goal, Will Graber in the second period, and Matt Murphy, who redirected a Connor Jones shot to tie it at 3 at 16:49 of the third period.

The second period saw Kalamazoo (2-1-0) get a short-handed goal from Collin Saccoman, a power-play goal from Michael Davies and an even-strength goal from Justin Taylor to make it 3-1. The Wings' goals in that period came in the span of 6:56.

Fort Wayne has allowed a short-handed goal in each of their first two games.

Boudens could face disciplinary action from the ECHL for his hit, shown in the video above.

