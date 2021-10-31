Growlers now back to Newfoundland, different arena

The Newfoundland Growlers will now play their first six home games at Conception Bay South, Newfoundland, instead of in Toronto. The Growlers were booted from their normal home in St. John’s, Newfoundland, last week in the latest saga between the ECHL’s 2019 Kelly Cup champions and the city that included the Mile One Centre alleging a difficult workplace environment, after the arena was unable to print tickets for upcoming games because of supposed technological difficulties. The Growlers had planned to play in Toronto, at the home of the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, for six games but said the logistical issues made it difficult. The Growlers have threatened litigation to play again at the Mile One Centre.

