Sunday, October 31, 2021 3:30 pm
Murphy back to Belleville from Komets
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Matt Murphy, who scored in his return to the Komets in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings, has been called up by the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators. Murphy had started the season with the Senators and was released before, last week, re-signing with the Komets. From what I'm hearing, he could be with Belleville for awhile.
